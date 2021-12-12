Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause From The College Football World

Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission Is Reacted To By The College Football World

Desmond Howard, an ESPN college football analyst, doesn’t appear to be remorseful for his remarks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night.

The ESPN college football analyst mocked CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes during Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan star, was Howard’s conversation partner.

Both great Michigan players mentioned the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State.

Tim Tebow jumped in and said, “Kenny [Pickett], I’m glad you’re between them.”

“Better than his offensive line,” Desmond Howard said.

College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission

College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission

Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣 Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophypic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ — TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021

I would like to apologize … to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021