Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause From The College Football World

Desmond Howard, an ESPN college football analyst, doesn’t appear to be remorseful for his remarks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night.

The ESPN college football analyst mocked CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes during Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan star, was Howard’s conversation partner.

Both great Michigan players mentioned the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State.

Tim Tebow jumped in and said, “Kenny [Pickett], I’m glad you’re between them.”

“Better than his offensive line,” Desmond Howard said.

