Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause From The College Football World

Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission Is Reacted To By The College Football World
Desmond Howard, an ESPN college football analyst, doesn’t appear to be remorseful for his remarks at the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night.
The ESPN college football analyst mocked CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes during Saturday night’s Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Aidan Hutchinson, a Michigan star, was Howard’s conversation partner.
Both great Michigan players mentioned the Wolverines’ victory over Ohio State.
Tim Tebow jumped in and said, “Kenny [Pickett], I’m glad you’re between them.”
“Better than his offensive line,” Desmond Howard said.
College Football World Reacts To Desmond Howard’s Honest Admission
Aidan Hutchinson and Desmond Howard providing the greatest off the field slaughtering by Michigan on Ohio State 🤣🤣
Damn Desmond 🤣🤣 #HeismanTrophypic.twitter.com/QQi7SFqLuZ
— TWDTV (@TWDTV1) December 12, 2021
I would like to apologize …
to everyone who doesn’t have the ability to recognize a fun, good natured ribbing among football rivals. C.J. is good. We good. And that’s all that matters to me. Everyone else can relax and enjoy the rest of their night.
— Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) December 12, 2021
Yes Michigan beat us and beat us good and yes, generally we’ve been predictably lame about it but….
This is really lame of Desmond Howard. This night celebrates them all. Wrong platform and time to rub salt in the wound. Would cringe if Herbstreit did this to a UM player. https://t.co/Lu1di8LZQE
— Ben Koo (@bkoo) December 12, 2021