Desmond Howard’s remark has enraged Ohio State supporters.

Although the Ohio State-Michigan game in 2021 was played more than a week ago, this is a 247, 365 rivalry.

On Saturday night, we were surprised to see it in action.

At the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City, ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard mocked Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and his team.

At the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, Howard was speaking with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson mentioned that beating Ohio State was the No. 1 priority during their conversation.

This year, I have only one goal.

Tim Tebow, an ESPN college football analyst, then chimed in, saying it’s a good thing Kenny Pickett was between them.

Pickett, Howard joked, was blocking better than Ohio State’s linemen…

Ohio State Fans Are Furious With What Desmond Howard Said

