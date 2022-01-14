Despite a £16 million purchase option, Flamengo make an £8 million transfer offer for Man United loanee Andreas Pereira.

Despite a £16 million buyout option, Flamengo make an £8 million transfer offer for Man United loanee Andreas Pereira.

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United has received an initial offer of around £8 million from FLAMENGO.

The 26-year-old has been on loan in his homeland since the summer, with a £16 million permanent deal on the table at the end of the season.

As a result, the bid to move forward for a much lower fee is unlikely to be accepted by United’s board of directors.

He has had loan spells with Granada, Valencia, and Lazio since joining United in 2014, but has only started 36 games for the Red Devils.

In 75 appearances with the Manchester giants, the attacking midfielder has a total of four goals and five assists.

The Brazil international, however, is not without suitors, as Lazio approached him about a permanent deal at the end of last season.

However, the Romans have been told that they will have to pay around £21 million for the versatile playmaker, who spent last season on loan at the Olimpico.

Instead, the Serie A giants focused on Felipe Anderson, who they acquired for £3 million from West Ham.

During last summer’s transfer window, Fenerbahce kept an eye on the Brazilian as well.

Pereira, whose contract at United expires in 2023, has played for Flamengo as a deeper-lying midfielder.

If he does return, he will be behind a slew of United players.

This season, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, and Paul Pogba have all played in the middle of the park.

Ralf Rangnick, the interim manager, has been linked with a number of midfielders who he could bring in after taking over as a consultant in the summer.

