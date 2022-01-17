Despite a 30-YEAR age difference, Mike Tyson is in advanced talks with Jake Paul about a £36 million fight.

Sun Online has learned that Mike Tyson is in advanced talks with YouTuber Jake Paul about a big-money exhibition fight in Las Vegas.

Tyson and Paul’s representatives are hammering out plans for a big pay-per-view fight later this year.

Tyson had been linked to a fight with Jake’s brother Logan for some time, but it appears that the boxing legend would rather fight his brother.

The fight will take place ‘if all goes according to plan,’ according to a Vegas source who knows Tyson.

“Mike and Jake are on board for an exhibition bout in Las Vegas,” a source said.

“A verbal agreement was reached to get it on, but now it’s all about the contracts and money split, as it is with all sports business.”

“Mike is looking for a specific amount to put into the ring in exchange for a profit share guarantee.

“Obviously, Jake is thinking about it, but he also wants to show the world that stepping into the ring with a man once dubbed the world’s baddest man takes his boxing career to the next level.”

“This fight connects old school boxing fans with a new generation of fans.”

According to the source, the bout’s organizers hope to earn up to £36 million as a live and pay-per-view event.

Tyson hinted in November that he was preparing for a fight in February, but that appears to have been postponed until later this year.

“I’m going to have a return fight in February, and we’re pretty skeptical about the opponent, but it’ll be a really stimulating opponent,” he told The Sun.

Tyson previously stated that the money would be too good to pass up if he had to face either Paul brother – Jake or Logan.

“That’s the fight for the money,” Tyson said last year.

Those are the money-making fights, with 35 million people tuning in to watch.

“It is correct.

I’d go to war with them.

They’d go to war with me.

That would bring in a lot of cash.

“If it’s worth a hundred million dollars, they’ll do anything.”

Since last year, when he appeared on Iron Mike’s podcast ‘Hot Boxin,’ Jake and Tyson have been friends.

Because he shares the same birthday as Muhammad Ali and Tyson’s legendary boxing coach Cus D’Amato (January 17), the boxing legend dubbed Jake the “GOAT.”