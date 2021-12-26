Despite a Covid outbreak in Patrick Vieira’s squad and a last-minute plea to be fired, Tottenham’s match against Crystal Palace will go ahead.

The Premier League match is still set for 3 p.m. today at Spurs’ new £1 billion stadium.

Following a series of positive tests, the Eagles made a last-minute request to the Premier League to postpone the game.

But it was rejected, with Prem chiefs reportedly not satisfied that the criteria for the game’s cancellation had been met.

As the league continues to be ravaged by the virus, three more top-flight matches have been canceled for today.

So far, Everton’s match against Burnley, Liverpool’s match against Leeds, and Watford’s match against Wolves have all been canceled.

As the Omicron variant spreads across the UK, a number of Championship and EFL fixtures have been canceled.

Vieira admitted he was ‘worried’ about the current situation and its impact on his players’ well-being in a press conference on Friday.

“We hope we’ll be fine [to face Spurs],” the Frenchman said, “but when you look at the number of cases around you start to be concerned.”

“In the last few days, we’ve had a couple of incidents at our football club.”

“We are doing everything we can to avoid the situation, but it is concerning because the evolution for the next few days is uncertain.”

“I’m not concerned about the players’ well-being as a result of the [frequency of]games during this time because it’s been that way for years.”

In terms of Covid, I’m concerned for their well-being.

“It’s a lot on them to ask players who have returned from the Covid situation to play with insufficient training.”

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard will not be in charge of Aston Villa’s match against Chelsea due to a positive drug test.

After catching Covid, the Liverpool legend is set to miss today’s match as well as their game at Leeds.