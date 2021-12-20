Despite a lingering injury, Kyogo ‘had to play’ for Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup final.

The Hoops won the cup thanks to the Japanese forward’s double, and he revealed that he was determined to play through the pain barrier.

Despite his fitness concerns, Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi felt compelled to play in Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final.

Despite missing the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, the Japan international made himself available at Hampden due to a lack of natural centre-forward options.

Furuhashi scored twice to help Celtic come back from a 2-1 deficit to win.

“I wasn’t 100 percent going into the match after the injury,” the 26-year-old told Celtic’s official website.

I had no choice.

“I couldn’t have missed it.”

I recognized how crucial the match was for us all, and I wanted to be a part of it and contribute as much as I could.

“The atmosphere was so good, and it was such a joy to play out there in such a big match in front of such a big crowd, it was truly something special and one of the great moments of my career so far – but I hope there are more days like this,” he said.

Furuhashi was quick to credit Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic for their assists as he ran past the Hibs defense twice to collect balls over the top and finish in style.

“It’s nice to score goals, but everything we do as a team,” he said, “and I have to say, the passes I received from Callum and Tom were fantastic.”

“I know it’s my job to find the net, but any forward needs help, and getting great assists like that makes it a little easier for me.”

“You want to be a footballer and play football for days like yesterday, to be a part of these moments when all of our hard work pays off and we reap the benefits of our achievements.”

“I thought we deserved to win, and we’re all overjoyed to have taken home the trophy.”

“It’s a fantastic feeling to be a part of this team and win my first trophy with Celtic, and I’m overjoyed for everyone at the club, including the manager, our staff, and our fans.”