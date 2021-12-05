Despite a poor start at Roma, Jose Mourinho is a surprise target to succeed Rafa Benitez as Everton manager.

Despite a poor start at Roma, Jose Mourinho is a surprise target to replace Everton manager Rafa Benitez, who is under fire.

According to reports, Jose Mourinho is a surprise managerial target for Everton if Rafa Benitez is fired.

After a dreadful run of just two points in their last eight games, the current Toffees manager is fighting for his job.

According to the Mirror, his long-time rival Mourinho could be considered as a replacement.

After taking over at Roma in the summer, the Portuguese is currently in charge.

However, he has had run-ins with players, journalists, and referees, and things aren’t going as well as he would like.

Inter thrashed his side 3-0 at home on Saturday, with the former Chelsea, Manchester United, and Spurs boss in charge.

Roma are now 13 points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and nine points out of the Champions League places.

Mourinho’s Premier League pedigree, which includes three titles at Stamford Bridge, could make him a target for Everton.

FREE BETS: GET THE MOST UP-TO-DATE BETTING SIGN-UP OFFERS AND FREE BETS

Bill Kenwright, chairman of Goodison Park, called an emergency board meeting on Friday to discuss Benitez’s situation.

The deterioration in form is causing growing concern.

Everton’s 4-1 defeat in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday gave them their worst run of form in 27 years.

Marcel Brands, the director of football, flew in from Holland just for the crisis talks at the Finch Farm training ground.

Farhad Moshini, the club’s owner, is expected to return to Merseyside this weekend and will meet with board members ahead of Monday night’s match against Arsenal at Anfield.

Everton, who face Chelsea and Leicester before Christmas, are only five points above the relegation zone going into Sunday’s games.

Moshiri, on the other hand, gave the ex-Liverpool manager the dreaded public confidence vote.

“Yes,” he said to talkSPORT’s Jim White when asked if the club backs Benitez.

Football is about adversity one day and glory the next.

“Rafa is an excellent manager, and his team’s underperformance is largely due to injuries.

“We’ll have a full squad in the next two weeks, and our results will improve in the meantime.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football News Live Blog.

“Rafa will need time to establish himself in the squad.

He will be helped to find time.

“Time is essential for managers.

I am confident in our ability to have a strong second half of the season.”

Benitez is the clear favorite to become the next Premier League manager, with Wayne Rooney’s chances of succeeding slashed in recent days.