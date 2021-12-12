Despite a three-and-a-half-stone weight difference, Oleksandr Usyk opens the door to fight Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight.

OLEKSANDR USYK has made headlines by announcing his intention to fight Canelo Alvarez at cruiserweight.

Canelo, a four-division champion, recently became the undisputed super-middleweight champion.

However, he was granted permission by the WBC to move up to cruiserweight and compete for their title.

Usyk previously held the title before moving up to heavyweight, where he recently defeated Anthony Joshua.

With the prospect of Canelo campaigning in his old haunts, Usyk announced that he would return to fight the Mexican.

“I can fight him at cruiserweight,” he told BoxingInsider.

But there is one exception: I keep my belts at heavyweight.

“After that, I go back to cruiserweight and fight him before returning to heavyweight.”

In September, Usyk, 34, defeated Joshua, 32, for the unified WBA, IBF, and WBO belts.

He weighed in at 15st 11lbs the day before, which is over THREE-AND-A-HALF STONE heavier than Canelo’s super-middleweight weight of 12st.

Canelo, 31, has won titles ranging from light-middleweight to light-heavyweight.

His heaviest career victory came in November 2019, when he knocked out Sergey Kovalev, 39, to win the WBO 175lb title.

But Canelo quickly dropped to super-middleweight, where he has remained since.

In just 11 months and four fights, the pound-for-pound superstar became the undisputed champion.

He won and retained the belts with victories over Callum Smith, 31, Avni Yildirim, 30, Billy Joe Saunders, 32, and most recently Caleb Plant, 29.

Canelo would move up two divisions to cruiserweight, attempting to conquer a FIFTH weight class.