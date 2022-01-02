Despite a YouTuber’s claim of fight talks, Conor McGregor’s coach says a fight with Jake Paul has never been suggested.

Despite the YouTuber recently claiming that their management teams have been in contact, CONOR MCGREGOR’s head coach has yet to hear any talk of a future fight with Jake Paul.

Problem Child Paul claimed last year that the pair’s respective reps had been ‘constantly’ discussing a lucrative boxing match.

McGregor’s long-time coach and good friend Kavanagh, on the other hand, hasn’t heard anything serious about The Notorious facing the former Disney star.

“He might talk to Audie all the time, but no,” Kavanagh told The Mirror when asked if Paul is a potential future opponent.

“I heard Jake Paul is being managed by an ex-UFC CFO.”

“It’s kind of fun to follow that, because I guess it’s interesting to hear some of that big organization’s negotiation tactics being leaked through Jake Paul.”

“However, as for Conor vs. Jake, I’ve honestly never heard that, and I’ve heard a lot of crazy things, but that’s never been suggested.”

McGregor, 33, has two fights left on his UFC contract, but he recently stated that he is open to facing Paul or his older brother Logan.

“I couldn’t care less about them two dingbats,” he said.

I don’t believe so, but one should never rule out the possibility.

“Who knows if they’ll keep competing; but, dingbats, the two of them.”

The UFC’s poster boy is still recovering from a horrific broken leg he sustained in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July.

McGregor plans to resume sparring in April, with UFC president Dana White hoping for a summer return.

“If everything goes according to plan with his healing, he should be back this summer,” White told ESPN.

“I have no idea what the landscape will look like when he returns,” he continued.

“To speak of him and Dustin, Dustin may have retired by the time Conor McGregor [returns].”

“In this sport, you never know what will happen.”

So, I’m not sure, you’ll have to ask me this question this summer.

“When we look at what’s going on in that division of the sport and figure out what Conor’s next step is.”

Following his stunning defeat of former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Paul, 24, is currently taking a break from boxing.

