Despite an unresolved visa issue, Djokovic is in the Australian Open draw.

Djokovic has been drawn in the Australian Open despite an unresolved visa issue.

Novak Djokovic was named to the official draw for the Australian Open on Thursday, though it is unclear whether his visa will be revoked again by the government.

1 was paired with fellow 78th-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic in his first-round match.

4, Djokovic claimed he was exempt from the COVID-19 vaccine due to a medical exemption, but his visa was revoked by the Australian Border Force once he arrived.

After being sent to an immigration detention hotel in Melbourne, a federal court ordered his release.

All players must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete in Australia’s first major tennis tournament of the year.

Djokovic has remained tight-lipped about whether he has received coronavirus vaccination.