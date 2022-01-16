Despite Arsenal’s outrage, the Premier League is unlikely to change its Covid postponement policy.

When Arsenal applied to have their game against Tottenham Hotspur postponed, they only had one positive Covid case in their squad.

Despite outrage over Arsenal’s decision to move the north London derby with minimal positive cases, the Premier League is unlikely to change Covid postponement rules.

Tottenham Hotspur’s opponents reacted angrily to the Premier League board’s decision on Saturday afternoon, expressing their “surprise” that the application, submitted on Friday, had been approved.

Spurs claimed that their opponents were abusing the rules in order to avoid playing the game with a weakened squad, and demanded “clarity and consistency in the rule’s application.”

The club was joined in its condemnation of the decision by prominent football figures.

“What started out as postponements due to a pandemic has now become about clubs not having their best team,” said Gary Neville, a former Manchester United and England defender.

The Premier League must put an end to this right now, draw a line in the sand, and declare that all games must go on unless there are an unusually high number of coronavirus cases.

It’s incorrect.”

Arsenal used the Covid postponement rules after losing Granit Xhaka to suspension on Thursday, following a red card in a Carabao Cup match against Liverpool, and allowing two players to leave on loan, according to critics.

Folarin Balogun, a forward, was loaned to Middlesbrough last Tuesday, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, a midfielder and defender, was loaned to Roma four days before that.

Even if those three players had been included in Arsenal’s squad, I’ve learned that they would not have been able to meet the minimum requirements for a club to play a match — 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.

Arsenal was also accused of attempting to game the system by requesting that the game be moved despite only one player testing positive for Covid-19 at the time of the application.

However, the Covid postponement rules, which have been agreed upon by all of the clubs, state that decisions to move matches are made in light of the larger context, including the impact of previous Covid cases on squads.

Arsenal, for example, has had 11 positive cases since the beginning of December, preventing squad rotation due to player quarantine.

Arsenal also used at least four players in their match against Liverpool.

