Despite Barcelona’s interest, Azpilicueta wants to finish his career at Chelsea, but he must wait for Marina Granovskaia’s offer.

Cesar Azpilicueta, the Chelsea captain, wants to finish his career at the club but is reportedly being forced to wait for an offer.

The current contract of the 32-year-old Spaniard with the European champions will expire at the end of the season.

He wants to stay at Chelsea and finish his career in west London, where he first arrived ten years ago.

According to The Athletic, however, the club’s director Marina Granovskaia is willing to wait for Azpilicueta to sign a new contract.

Granovskaia is famous for making Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and John Terry wait until the final weeks of the season before offering them a last-minute contract at Stamford Bridge.

Similarly, despite pressure to tie him down due to interest from Barcelona, Azpilicueta could find himself in a similar situation.

“As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club, and now I am focused on every game,” Azpilicueta said to the club’s website earlier this month.

“They’re tough games, and I’m having a good time right now.”

“Eventually, the moment will arrive, but for now, I’m completely focused on obtaining as many trophies as possible, and then we’ll see.”

“I can’t say much more than that I’m really committed and have a lot of things coming up in the next few months, so hopefully we’ll have a great season.”

Azpilicueta has 450 appearances for Chelsea.

During his time in the capital, he has won a slew of awards, including two Premier League titles, the FA Cup, and the Champions League.

And Tuchel stated last month that Azpilicueta’s future at Stamford Bridge is still up in the air.

“I don’t see any problems here,” he said.

The relationship between Azpi, myself, and the club is clear.

“He’s our captain,” says the group.

He has every opportunity to stay here as long as he wants and grow into the legend he already is.

He is both a great captain and a great player.

“He has a very calm demeanor.

He controls every aspect of his life.

I don’t think there’s any reason to be concerned.”

Along with Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are also nearing the end of their current contracts.

If Chelsea does not secure new contracts for all three, they risk losing them all this summer.

Thiago Silva, a 37-year-old Brazilian centre-back, will, however, stay for another…

