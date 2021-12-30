Despite being able to beat Mexican star Canelo Alvarez ‘easily,’ Oleksandr Usyk advised against fighting him at cruiserweight.

Despite being able to beat Canelo Alvarez ‘easily,’ Oleksandr Usyk advised against fighting him at cruiserweight.

ROY JONES JR advised Oleksandr Usyk not to fight Canelo Alvarez, even if he thought he could win ‘easily.’

Canelo Alvarez, the current undisputed super-middleweight champion, is gearing up for a stunning switch to cruiserweight.

It was Usyk’s division before he moved up to heavyweight and defeated Anthony Joshua.

Jones believes Canelo will be easily defeated by the Ukrainian, but believes going back down in weight would be a mistake.

“Canelo is too big for Usyk,” he told iFLTV.

Usyk easily defeats Canelo in my opinion, but Usyk is the world heavyweight champion.

“When you’re the heavyweight champion of the world, why would you drop down to cruiserweight?”

“Remember when Chad Dawson dropped from light heavyweight to fight Andre Ward at 168 pounds?

His career was over after that.

“With Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Anthony Joshua, and Andy Ruiz, why would you do that to yourself?”

“There are so many big guys in the weight class where you’re the champion right now that it doesn’t make sense unless you’re making a lot more money.”

“Right now, Usyk vs. Fury is one of the most important fights on the planet.”

Another big fight will be Usyk vs. Joshua.”

The WBC granted Canelo’s request to move up to cruiserweight and challenge for their title.

Meanwhile, after winning the unified heavyweight titles in September, Usyk, 34, is set to face Joshua, 32, in a rematch in April.

He weighed in at 15st 11lbs the day before, which is over THREE-AND-A-HALF STONE heavier than Canelo’s super-middleweight weight of 12st.

Jones, 52, believes Usyk is using Alvarez’s name to put pressure on Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn ahead of a rematch.

“If you want to use that fight as a bargaining tool, that makes sense,” he said.

“If they’re not paying you enough for the rematch with Joshua, and you’re getting twice as much to fight Canelo, then you’re right, you should go down and fight Canelo.”

But if it’s not that, I believe it’s all a matter of business.

“OK, if you can make more money fighting someone else, but why would you risk getting beat because you lost weight when all you have to do is stay put and dominate?”