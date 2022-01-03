Despite being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following his New York Jets game walkout, Antonio Brown SMILES in the chauffeur’s car.

Despite being cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after walking out during their game against the New York Jets, NFL star Antonio Brown was photographed smiling in his chauffeur’s car.

During Sunday’s game, the wide receiver ripped off his shoulder pads, jersey, and gloves and tossed them to the crowd before storming into the locker room.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old was seen smiling in the back seat of chauffeur Danny Chalet’s car in New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, Brown did not fly back to Tampa with the Buccaneers.

The 33-year-old was filmed in his car using his phone in a video posted to Instagram.

“Oh you thought I was gon leave my dog hangin???? Sound off for you clowns (sic),” Chalet said in another video.

The chauffeur also mocked an Instagram post claiming that the wide receiver took an Uber from MetLife Stadium.

Brown captioned a photo of himself in black clothing with the phrase “Super Gremlin.”

It was a reference to the rapper Kodak Black’s song, according to his younger brother Desmond.

The wide receiver also shared a photo of himself holding a football while wearing Buccaneers gear.

“Big MAD (Making a Difference),” he said.

“Thank you for the chance.”

Brown captioned a photo of himself wearing camouflage clothing from the retailer Nova, saying, “Football is what we do, not who we are! Love.”

Following the dramatic stunt, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians declared Brown “no longer a Buc.”

Brown refused to play, he said, according to Fox Sports.

When the wide receiver refused a second time, the coach reportedly told him to “get out.”

Brown then took off his jersey, tossed it into the crowd, and waved his hands as he made his way up the tunnel.

Brown was seen with two of his teammates attempting to convince him to keep his uniform on.

“Never seen anything like it in all my years,” Arians said.

“There’s no honor in quitting,” Desmond said to the Daily Caller, calling Brown’s decision “selfish.”

The Buccaneers won the game 28-24.

Brown never returned to the game after he had left.

“That’s obviously a difficult situation,” quarterback Tom Brady said after the game.

We all adore him and genuinely care about him.

“I believe that everyone should be compassionate and sympathetic toward some extremely difficult situations.”

After being accused of presenting a fake Covid vaccine card, Brown received a three-game suspension.

“The protocols were jointly developed working with our respective experts to ensure that we are practicing and playing football as safely as possible during the ongoing…,” the NFL said in a statement.

