Despite being in debt for the same amount, Barcelona members approve a £1.3BILLION Nou Camp renovation.

Despite the club’s financial difficulties, BARCELONA has approved a £1.3 billion renovation of the Nou Camp.

On Sunday, the Catalan giants held their first-ever online vote, with 42,693 club members voting in favor of the stadium revamp.

The project received 5,055 votes against it and 875 abstentions.

More than 40% of Barcelona’s citizens opted to participate in the decision-making process.

The project, dubbed ‘Espai Barca,’ will be financed by a third-party loan.

Members have also expressed concerns about the plan’s financial aspects, especially given the club’s current debt of over £1 billion.

As a result, President Joan Laporta was forced to call a referendum in order to push the plan through.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025, with a portion of the stadium being closed for the 2022-23 season.

After that, Barca will most likely have to play elsewhere in the 2023-24 season, possibly at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic.

For the 2024-25 season, the club plans to return to the Nou Camp, which first opened in 1957.

As they prepare to expand the Nou Camp to a 105,000-seat capacity, the renovations hope to put it “at the forefront of technology.”

The stadium was reported to be in such bad shape back in October that the club was not even allowed to turn on the ovens inside.

A retractable roof with 30,000 square meters of solar panels will be an important addition to the stadium.

The energy generated by the solar panels will also be used to power a 360-degree screen that will be installed throughout the stadium.

Barcelona is also planning to collect and recycle rainwater in an environmentally conscious move.

A number of additions will be made outside of the stadium as well.

New offices, green spaces, event spaces, an ice rink, a hotel, and the ‘Palau Blaugrana,’ a pavillion area where the basketball team will practice, are among the projects.

While things are progressing as planned off the field, there are still concerns on the field.

Barcelona is currently seventh in LaLiga after scoring just 27 points in their first 17 games of the season.

For the first time in 20 years, Xavi’s side was also eliminated from the Champions League group stages.

They’ve been relegated to the Europa League, where they’ll play Napoli in the round of 32.