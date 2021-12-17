Despite being outscored 15 to 1 this season, Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane will be able to match Mo Salah in the Liverpool match.

HARRY KANE isn’t a 15-to-1 underdog compared to Mo Salah.

Yet, going into Sunday’s match between Tottenham and Liverpool, the two most prolific strikers in the Premier League are in polar opposite form.

The numbers don’t lie on that front, at least.

In five of the last six Premier League seasons, Kane and Salah have won or shared the Golden Boot.

While Salah is in the best form of his career, with 15 league goals already this season, Kane is having a terrible season, with only one Premier League goal for Spurs.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, on the other hand, hopes that this historic occasion will serve as a watershed moment.

“Harry is a world-class striker,” he said.

I know he’s a world-class striker every day I train him.

“He’s one of the best I’ve ever had the honor of training.”

He is truly remarkable.

Mo Salah is definitely a favorite of Jurgen Klopp’s.

Harry, on the other hand, is a valuable member of my team.

“He’s a key player for us, and I’m hoping he performs admirably in a crucial match against Liverpool.”

IN TOTTENHAM VS LIVERPOOL, GET 201 ON ONE OR MORE SHOTS ON TARGET FOR EITHER TEAM.

Kane’s lone league goal, in a 3-2 win over Newcastle in October, demonstrates his struggles.

“If you compare what he did in the past, this is very strange,” Conte admitted.

It has happened in the past, in my experience as a player and then as a coach.

“For a long time, I played with important strikers who didn’t score.”

But my opinion of them remained unchanged.

“Even if they don’t score, I’d like to have them in my team.”

Because, without a doubt, having Harry Kane on your team makes you feel stronger.”

“I think he’s one of the best players in the world,” the Italian coach said of Salah, a former Roma striker.

He’s a player who makes snap decisions.

“Whenever he has the ball during games, he’s a danger.”

“He’s come a long way,” says the narrator.

When he was in Italy, I remember him.

He’s come a long way since then.”

On Sunday, something has to give.

Liverpool’s attacking form has been outstanding, but Spurs’ defense has also improved since Conte arrived.

Tottenham have only conceded once in four Premier League games since he took over as manager.

“We’ll face difficulties,” Conte said, “and we have to be aware that there will be times during the game when we must be prepared to suffer.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“At…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.