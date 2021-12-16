Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally, Teddy Sheringham explains why he would choose Harry Kane over him as a striker.

Teddy Sheringham explains why he prefers Harry Kane to Cristiano Ronaldo as a striker, despite the latter’s impressive goal tally.

If he had to put together a dream team, TEDDY SHERINGHAM claims he would choose Harry Kane over Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane, according to the Tottenham legend, is more of a team player than Manchester United’s talisman.

Kane has yet to find his stride this season, despite reports earlier this summer that he was on the verge of leaving Spurs for Manchester City.

In his fantasy XI, Sheringham, who also shone at United, would prefer his workrate to Ronaldo’s goals.

“Harry Kane is a tough one,” the 55-year-old told Football.London.

“I simply believe he acts in the best interests of the team.”

He’s a team player.

“I know he scores goals and can be selfish at times, but as a centre forward, you have to be like that, but you know what you’re going to get week in and week out.”

“He also runs the team’s offensive line.

He’s selfless at times but selfish at others, which is why he has so many goals.

“Ronaldo has been one of the best two players, but playing alongside him is a funny one… he scores goals out of nowhere due to his ability, but he doesn’t really play off other people.”

“It may come across as harsh, but I prefer knowing what you’ll get from a player when you ask who I’d like to play with.”

While Kane has struggled to find the back of the net this season, Ronaldo has 13 goals in 18 appearances for United.

After 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus, the 36-year-old sensation returned to Old Trafford this season.

