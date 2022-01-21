Despite Curry’s 39 points, the Warriors are defeated in overtime by the Pacers.

Despite Curry’s 39 points, Warriors lose in overtime to the Pacers.

Despite Stephen Curry’s 39 points, the Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Indiana Pacers 121-117 in overtime on Thursday.

Curry, a seven-time all-star, led the Pacers to an overtime loss in San Francisco’s Chase Center with 39 points on 12-for-27 shooting and eight assists.

Indiana’s Justin Holiday tied the game with a driving layup with 5.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors went on a 5-0 run to start overtime, but the Pacers responded with a 10-0 run of their own.

However, in the final minute of overtime, trailing 120-117, the Warriors missed four 3-point attempts to tie the game.

For the losing team, Kevon Looney scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Chris Duarte had 27 points and seven rebounds

Holiday had 16 points and 9 rebounds, while Goga Bitadze had 13 points and 9 rebounds.

The Indiana Pacers now have a 17-29 win-loss record this season as a result of this result.

The following are the outcomes:

102-91 in favor of the Pelicans over the Knicks.

109-101 in favor of the Suns over the Mavericks.

117-121 (overtime) Golden State Warriors defeat Indiana Pacers