Despite England ambitions, Alfie Barbeary says changing positions was a ‘no-brainer’ for Wasps’ back row.

Despite England aspirations, Alfie Barbeary says changing positions was a “no-brainer” for Wasps’ back row.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett believes the 21-year-old felt a ‘weight lifted’ off his shoulders once he realized he could impress England selectors in his preferred role.

Alfie Barbeary settled on the back row last spring after playing center and hooker in England’s age-grade teams.

He knows he’ll be up against Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Sam Simmonds, and Billy Vunipola for national selection ahead of the pre-Six Nations training camp in January.

However, Barbeary’s explanation for his decision is heartwarmingly refreshing.

“When you look at the back row in England, there are so many talents, it makes you wonder,” the Wasps 21-year-old says.

“However, I know that when I’m in the position I want to be in, I play my best rugby.”

Barbeary claims he informed England head coach Eddie Jones of his pivotal career decision at the same time, and he appears to have received Jones’ approval.

“I just saw a weight lift from him [Barbeary] when he realized…that England selectors believed he could play for his country in that position,” says Wasps head coach Lee Blackett, ahead of Sunday’s home match against London Irish.

“It was a no-brainer for him once he got that news.”

Other aspects of Barbeary’s development have been far more frustrating.

Following headline-grabbing performances such as a hat-trick of tries against Leicester, he trained with England in the autumn of 2020.

In December 2020, he was named Premiership Player of the Month.

Barbeary was limited to 219 minutes of competitive action this year due to physical issues – an ankle injury, a torn hamstring in the warm-up against Exeter in April, and a repeat injury in a pre-season friendly in the summer.

Barbeary claims to rely on the advice of long-term injured Wasps forwards Jack Willis and Joe Launchbury, but this can only help to a limited extent.

And because all of this is taking place during Covid, Barbeary’s incredibly supportive parents have only seen him play in two senior matches.

Denise and Nick must have reveled in this quality in the second of them, when Wasps hosted Munster two weeks ago.

