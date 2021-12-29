Despite England’s humiliating Ashes defeat, captain Joe Root tells his teammates that he plans to stay.

Despite England’s humiliating Ashes defeat, captain Joe Root informs his teammates that he intends to remain in the team.

Despite England’s recent Ashes defeat, Joe Root has told his players that he wants to stay on as captain.

Root’s and coach Chris Silverwood’s futures are now being scrutinized, with both battling for their jobs in the series’ final two Tests next month in Sydney and Hobart.

The innings defeat in Melbourne gave Australia an unassailable 3-0 series lead and saw England lose the series in just 12 days of cricket.

Despite failing to win the Ashes in three attempts – 2017-18, 2019 and this winter – Root is said to have told team-mates that he wants to stay on regardless of how the final two Tests go.

Chris Woakes, who did not play in Melbourne but claims England’s players support Root’s decision, echoed this sentiment.

He said, “Absolutely.”

“It’s clear that the captaincy isn’t affecting his batting, which isn’t always the case with captains.”

It’s great for the team that he’s scoring as many runs as he is.

“It would be fantastic if we could assist him with that, form some partnerships with him, and help him score a few more runs.”

Joe, on the other hand, is a great cricketer with a great cricket brain.

As far as I’m aware, he has a solid track record as England captain.

Joe, I believe, will continue.”

If Silverwood leaves, it makes it more likely that Root will stay.

When asked the same question about the under-fire coach, Woakes was noticeably less effusive, declining the chance to back a man who appears almost certain to quit or be sacked by the end of the tour.

He said, “We’ve got two more games.”

“To be brutally honest, who am I to speak about other people’s futures than my own?”

“Yes, I believe we have two very important games coming up.”

We have a lot of things we want to show you.

