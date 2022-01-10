Despite fears of a very’modern football’ takeover, Southampton’s new owner Dragan Solak can restore hope.

The model of Southampton’s new takeover intrigues supporters of all clubs, but if executed correctly, it could see the Saints reclaim their status as one of the Premier League’s best-run clubs.

Any new owner in the Premier League brings with them a predictable wave of transfer market glee, as fans rush to spend someone else’s money – Announce Mbappe-itis.

Southampton, on the other hand, is not the same as Newcastle United.

Few composite XIs have crammed faded superstars like Jan Bednarek and Che Adams into lineups that end up looking like old furniture in a renovated home.

Southampton’s new owners, Sport Republic, are an investment firm that aims to create a global network of clubs, beginning with the south coast of England.

They have the backing of Serbian billionaire Dragan Solak, but the plan is to build a long-term project with Southampton at the center.

Without the bubbles, imagine Red Bull.

Southampton’s attempt to write a new blueprint is ironic in that they have already been here.

Between 2010 and 2016, they served as a role model for every English club that had suffered self-inflicted financial difficulties but still aspired to compete with the financial elite.

Southampton bought low and sold high, wisely reinvested the profits, built a colossal academy system, and hired managers who fit the system rather than demanding that the system fit them.

Southampton’s success was built on their willingness to accept their place in the football food chain.

They purchased players who they persuaded to use the club as a stepping stone, resulting in a win-win situation for the club, the player, and the agent.

They sold Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, and Luke Shaw to purchase Sadio Mane and Dusan Tadic, Morgan Schneiderlin and Nathaniel Clyne to acquire Virgil van Dijk, Cedric Soares, and Oriol Romeu, and Mane and Victor Wanyama to acquire Manolo Gabbiadini, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Nathan Redmond.

The slur was that Southampton was nothing more than a feeder club for Liverpool, but they turned it around and turned it into a compliment.

Southampton finished eighth, seventh, and sixth under Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman, earning more than 55 points each time.

Given the high turnover of players, that consistency was incredible.

In 2015-16, the crowning achievement was a sixth-place finish, three points ahead of Liverpool.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

How Southampton’s new owner Dragan Solak can restore hope despite fears of a very ‘modern football’ takeover