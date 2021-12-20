Despite fears of more postponed games, Premier League clubs decided against a Covid fixture ‘firebreak.’

Few will admit it publicly, but decision-makers must strike a delicate balance between health and balance sheets.

To deal with the escalating Omicron crisis, Premier League clubs have decided not to insert a break into their festive fixtures, but FA Cup replays will be scrapped to relieve pressure on clubs.

After six of ten weekend games were postponed due to Covid outbreaks, and several more were cancelled last week, representatives from all 20 clubs met via conference call on Monday lunchtime, led by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

As the highly contagious Omicron strain spreads among players and staff, a total of ten games have been rescheduled.

After both clubs played matches on Sunday despite outbreaks within squads, managers such as Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel have called for players to be protected.

Tuchel did not believe he had enough fit players to complete the game against Wolves, but he was denied his request to postpone the game.

Games must go ahead if 14 players are available, according to Premier League rules agreed upon by the 20 clubs a few weeks ago.

The Premier League board considers each request individually, and another reason for a postponement could be an uncontrollable outbreak that forces the closure of a training facility.

Despite the managers’ outpouring of support, it was decided on Monday to keep the games going, despite the fact that the situation is rapidly changing.

A circuit breaker, according to some public health experts, would have little impact on football’s ability to continue playing.

To make any changes, at least 14 of the Premier League’s 20 clubs must agree, and while some clubs were in favor of a circuit-breaker over the holidays, the majority wanted football to go on as long as possible.

Replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup appear to be on the way out in order to relieve fixture congestion, but executives are concerned that disruption is on the way, which could have serious consequences for the game.

Last season, clubs suffered a significant setback in their finances.

