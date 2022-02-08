Despite having 16 games left to play, Ralf Rangnick claims that ‘everybody’ at Man Utd would take fourth place RIGHT NOW.

RALF RANGNICK insists that finishing fourth in the Premier League would be a dream come true for ‘everyone’ at Manchester United.

The Red Devils were knocked out of the FA Cup on penalties by Middlesbrough of the Championship on Friday.

They’ll face Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night as they return to the Premier League.

With six wins and two draws in their last nine league games, they’ve climbed into the top four.

“We are fourth in the league, and everyone inside the club, including myself, would be happy if we finished fourth at the end of the season,” Rangnick said, admitting United is struggling to both defend and attack.

“We’re still in the Champions League, but the FA Cup is no longer an option.”

“My coaching staff and I are entirely focused on making the most of this season.”

It’s the only thing we have the ability to do, and it’s something we can accomplish.

“If we improve our performances, we’ll be more likely to achieve that.”

A fourth-place finish would be a step back from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second-place finish last season.

They appear to be further away from winning their first title since Sir Alex Ferguson retired than they have ever been.

It will be ten years if they don’t do it next season.

Rangnick will stay on as manager or consultant at the end of the season, and that is when he will look into why they have fallen so far.

“There must be some good reasons for United not winning a title in ten years,” he said.

But now is the time to talk about those reasons, as the season comes to an end.

“Depending on how far we can go in the Champions League, we have another three and a half months and 24, 25, 26 games coming up.”

“It’s my job to get the most out of the team.”

“I’m concentrating on improving our performances and various aspects of the game.”

