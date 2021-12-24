Despite having only recently joined Roma, Jose Mourinho is ‘in talks’ to become Nigeria’s coach for next month’s AFCON.

Despite only recently joining Roma, Jose Mourinho is in talks to become Nigeria’s coach for the AFCON next month.

THE NIGERIAN FA has spoken to Jose Mourinho about the possibility of taking over as manager of the national team, according to their president.

With the African Cup of Nations just weeks away, the Super Eagles are without a coach after Gernot Rohr was fired earlier this month.

The Nigerian Football Association’s president, Amaju Pinnick, wants to appoint a coach who can instill discipline in the team as Nigeria aims to win the AFCON for the first time since 2013.

And, according to Pinnick, they have set their sights on Mourinho, the manager of Roma.

“The emphasis on the new coach is discipline,” he told the Daily Trust in Nigeria.

“We’ll also consider how hungry he is to win trophies, because hunger overcomes many obstacles, and if he wants to win, he’ll instill discipline.”

“Of course Mourinho – I’m not going to tell you we didn’t talk to Mourinho because we did, and the (sports) minister talked to Mourinho as well, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“If the coach agrees to give us the Nations Cup, he will be called up right away.”

“What are we waiting for if the executive committee says yes, and we’re ready?”

After returning to Serie A in the summer, Mourinho has only been at Roma for a few months.

But it hasn’t been easy for him, and he lost his cool after AC Milan ended his 43-game unbeaten streak in Italy.

After a humiliating 6-1 loss to Bodo Glimt in the Europa League, Mourinho slammed his players.

