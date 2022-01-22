Despite having retired over a year ago, WWE legend The Undertaker will compete in the Royal Rumble next week.

Despite retiring over a year ago, WWE legend The Undertaker will be at the Royal Rumble next week.

The Undertaker, a WWE legend, is expected to compete in next week’s Royal Rumble, according to reports.

After 30 years with the WWE, the 56-year-old, real name Mark Calaway, announced his retirement at Survivor Series in November 2020.

The Phenom is widely regarded as one of the all-time greatest WWE superstars.

He’s also appeared in more Wrestlemania matches than anyone else, with a total of 27.

According to a new report, he may make a special appearance at next week’s extravaganza, which WWE has promised will be the biggest Rumble ever.

Undertaker is expected to attend the show in St. Louis, according to PWInsider Elite.

Although the future Hall of Famer’s appearance has not been announced, a source claims that ‘anything is possible.’

The veteran may appear in the Men’s Rumble match, but his wife Michelle McCool is also competing in the Women’s Rumble, and he may just be there to cheer her on.

From 1991 to 2014, The Undertaker had an undefeated WrestleMania streak.

After 21 victories in a row, he was defeated by Brock Lesnar in 2014.

Between 2015 and 2020, he made five more appearances at Mania, the last of which was in 2020, when he defeated AJ Styles.