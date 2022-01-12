Despite having Salah in the team, Egypt’s heatmap against Nigeria shows a shocking lack of attack in a bizarre ‘5-5-0 formation.’

Despite having Salah in the team, Egypt’s heatmap against Nigeria reveals a shocking lack of attack in an odd ‘5-5-0 formation.’

After appearing to play a 5-5-0 formation against Nigeria in their AFCON opener, EGYPT surprised fans.

The Pharaohs, one of Cameroon’s pre-tournament favorites, were defeated 1-0 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Two broadcasters suggested Carlos Queiroz had sent out his team with five defenders, five midfielders, and no forwards ahead of the game.

When the game started, it was clear that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was playing as the center forward, with two wingers in a 4-3-3 formation.

Egypt’s heatmap, on the other hand, suggests they might as well have been playing 5-5-0.

Salah and his teammates showed nothing in the final third compared to Nigeria’s post-match graphic, which showed a good balance of attack and defense.

Egypt had more ball possession, with 57% of the total.

As a result, they had more touches, 651 to Nigeria’s 527.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

Despite this, Egypt only managed four shots, two of which were on target.

Nigeria, on the other hand, made the most of their possession with 15 shots (five on target), winning the game thanks to Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s first-half strike.

On Saturday at 7 p.m., Egypt will play Guinea-Bissau for a chance to salvage something from their AFCON campaign.

Nigeria, on the other hand, will play Sudan at 4 p.m.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.