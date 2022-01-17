Despite his incredible form for Liverpool and four strikers being named in the Fifpro World XI, Mo Salah is left out.

Despite his incredible form for Liverpool and four strikers being named in the side, Mo Salah is left out of the Fifpro World XI.

Despite being nominated for the Best Men’s Award, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah was strangely left out of the Fifpro World XI.

This season, the Reds winger has been in outstanding form, scoring 23 goals in 26 games across all competitions.

Despite the inclusion of FOUR strikers, the Egypt international, 29, was left out of the starting lineup.

Salah, who is currently competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, had a miserable awards ceremony after being beaten to the Player of the Year award by Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was left out of the XI despite winning the Best Men’s Goalkeeper award.

SunSport breaks down who made the 3-3-4 all-star team.

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain was chosen ahead of Mendy in the starting lineup.

After saving two spot-kicks in the final against England, the 22-year-old Italian maestro was instrumental in helping the Azzurri win Euro 2020.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

Due to the lack of full-backs, Fifa chose David Alaba, Leonardo Bonucci, and Ruben Dias to be the three centre-halves.

Mendy was left out of the starting lineup, but his Blues teammates N’Golo Kante and Jorginho were named to the midfield.

Kevin De Bruyne joined the duo in the middle of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United was named in the attack, as was Lionel Messi, who was also beaten by Lewandowski for the Best Men’s Award.

Unsurprisingly, the Poland international was named to the starting lineup after terrorizing defenses in 2021.

Last year, no player scored more goals than he did with 69 in the calendar year.

In 2021, he was joined at the top by Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, who tallied 49 goals.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.