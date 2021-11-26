Despite interest from Arsenal and Barcelona, Man City are confident that Raheem Sterling will sign a new contract following his return to form.

Despite Arsenal and Barcelona’s interest, Man City are confident that Raheem Sterling will sign a new contract following his return to form.

MANCHESTER CITY are hoping that Raheem Sterling’s recent form will persuade him that he has a future at the Etihad.

The England captain has resisted signing a new contract with the champions, with only 18 months left on his current deal.

Before committing again to City, he wanted to make sure he was still a key part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Barcelona is one of the clubs keeping tabs on his situation and considering a January loan move.

However, following the injury to Jack Grealish, Sterling, 26, has reclaimed his starting spot.

And he scored crucial goals in victories over Everton and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

For the first time since August 2020, he has three goals in his last three games, after only one in his previous 17.

Guardiola was adamant about not commenting on Sterling’s contract situation before the game.

“Don’t ask me about transfers or players from now until the last day of the transfer market because I’m not going to answer any questions,” he said.

Sterling, on the other hand, will be hoping for another start against West Ham on Sunday after scoring in Europe.

City had no intention of letting him leave in January anyway, but his value has been highlighted in recent days.

Rodri, a 25-year-old Spanish midfielder, could be rewarded with a new contract in the summer, when his current one expires.

