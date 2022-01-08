Despite interest from Liverpool and Tottenham, Franck Kessie is in talks with Real Madrid about a free transfer.

Franck Kessie is in talks with Real Madrid about a free transfer, despite Liverpool and Tottenham’s interest in the midfielder.

According to reports, AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks to join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool and Tottenham, both interested in the 25-year-old midfielder, have been dealt a blow by the news.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has sent representatives to Milan in an attempt to finalize a pre-contract agreement for the Ivory Coast international.

Negotiations between the two parties are said to be ‘fasting up’ as Perez tries to fend off other offers.

Barcelona is also said to be interested in signing Kessie, with the club in contact with the player’s representatives.

Because a new contract at San Siro is unlikely, the two La Liga giants are in a battle to sign the highly-rated Kessie.

However, the central midfielder is considered a ‘perfect fit’ for the Premier League, and Kessie has plenty of suitors in England.

Liverpool had been linked with Kessie in the past after failing to find a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined PSG in the summer.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

The Reds are also said to have made a’very interesting’ offer for the AC Milan midfielder.

Tottenham is also a contender, with Antonio Conte looking for a midfielder this month.

Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to be the front-runners to sign him.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric, Madrid’s midfield trio, are all nearing the end of their careers, and the club is looking to replace them with Kessie.

Eduardo Camavinga was signed as part of the club’s long-term strategy in the summer.

Kessie, on the other hand, is ideal for Barcelona because he is a free agent this summer.

This transfer window, the cash-strapped club has already spent £55 million on Ferran Torres.

A free transfer for Kessie would also free up funds for the club to pursue other targets.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.