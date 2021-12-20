Despite Lionel Messi being snubbed from the Ligue 1 Team of the Year, Arsenal outcast Saliba and Manchester United target Kamara are in the running.

Lionel Messi was snubbed from the Ligue 1 Team of the Year award, but Arsenal outcast Saliba and Manchester United target Kamara were both nominated.

LIONEL MESSI has so far been left out of Ligue One’s Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season.

The Football Observatory’s team has omitted a number of high-profile names, including Neymar.

But none more so than Messi, 34, who has struggled to make an impact in Ligue One since his summer arrival.

In ten league games, the Argentine has only one goal and five assists, having been overshadowed by his Paris St. Germain teammate.

Kylian Mbappe, a teammate from Paris Saint-Germain, has been selected.

Achraf Hakimi, a PSG summer signing who will play right wingback, has also impressed over Messi.

There are four PSG players in total, including Presnel Kimpember and Idrissa Gueye; Mauricio Pochettino’s side lead the league by 13 points, with Marseille in second place.

After contributing 13 goals in 14 games, their star player Dimitri Payet has been named to the Team of the Year.

Arsenal fans will be intrigued by the inclusion of one of his teammates.

On loan from Arsenal, William Saliba has impressed in defense and earned a place in the starting XI, where he is joined by Kimpembe and Rennes’ Nayef Aguerd in a back three.

So far this season, Gueye has been chosen as the standout defensive midfielder, with Lens’ Seko Fofana and Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara rounding out the midfield.

Following his impressive form, Manchester United have been linked with a move for Kamara.

With Montpellier’s Jonas Omlin in goal, Stade Brestois left wingback Romain Faivre fills the final outfield position.

