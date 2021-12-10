Despite Lioness running out of fights, UFC President Dana White cancels Amanda Nunes’ blockbuster trilogy with Shevchenko.

Despite Lioness’ lack of fights, UFC president Dana White cancels Amanda Nunes’ blockbuster trilogy with Shevchenko.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has called off a potential trilogy fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, claiming that he doesn’t see the two fighting again.

Nunes has dominated opponents at 135 and 145 pounds, and MMA fans are eager to see her put to the test against dominant flyweight queen Shevchenko.

But, with Shevchenko down 2-0 in their series, White is adamant about not pitting the two against each other again.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen,” the veteran promoter told TSN.

“I’m not sure.”

It’s something I’ve given a lot of thought to.

They’re both incredible in their respective weight classes, as you’re well aware.

“They’ve already fought twice,” says the narrator.

“Why do it again?” you might wonder.

Although White says he isn’t interested in booking a third Nunes vs. Shevchenko fight right now, he says he might be if the two – along with fans – campaign for it.

“I’m sure if they wanted it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough, I’d do it,” he said, “but I don’t see the point.”

Despite the fact that Nunes is two fights ahead of her flyweight opponent, both fights were razor-thin.

The Brazilian won their 2016 fight by unanimous decision at UFC 196, but he was in serious trouble in the third and final rounds.

In their 2017 rematch at UFC 215, The Lioness won by split decision over the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian, which many people thought Shevchenko won.

After an ill-fated attempt to claim the bantamweight title, Shevchenko dropped down to flyweight and has been unstoppable since, dominating her last eight opponents in a row.

The size difference between White and Nunes is one of White’s concerns about pitting the 125lb queen against Nunes for a third time.

“Here’s the thing that’s unfair for Valentina — Amanda Nunes is a lot bigger than her,” he added later.

“She can fight women weighing 135 and 145 pounds.

“In her weight division and below, Valentina is without a doubt the baddest woman on the planet.”

“However, moving up with that much weight is difficult.

Is she able to hang?

“Will it come down to a split decision? It’s difficult to say.”

