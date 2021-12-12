Despite Liverpool and Manchester City’s interest, teen Pole Kacper Kozlowski is set to join Brighton for £8 million.

Despite Liverpool and Man City’s interest, teen Pole Kacper Kozlowski is set to join Brighton for £8 million.

Despite competition from Premier League heavyweights, Brighton are set to sign teen sensation Kacper Kozlowski.

According to reports, Kozlowski, 18, could be on his way to the South Coast for £8 million.

The Polish midfielder is close to joining the Seagulls, according to the Daily Mail.

Man United, along with Liverpool, Manchester City, and AC Milan, are all interested in Kozlowski.

Pogon Szczecin is currently in second place in the Polish national league, three points behind first.

After coming on against Spain at Euro 2020, Kozlowski became the youngest player in the history of the European Championships.

The midfield maestro, who was just 17 years and 246 days old at the time, broke England star Jude Bellingham’s record, which he had set just six days before.

Kozlowski is a versatile midfielder who enjoys attacking the opposition’s defense.

He is primarily used as an attacking midfielder who plays behind the striker in the ‘number 10’ role.

He is, however, equally at ease playing deeper as a ball-winning midfielder.