Despite Man United’s substitution, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he has no problem with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang misfiring.

Arsenal captain Aaron Ramsey was substituted with his team trailing 3-2 to Manchester United on Thursday, prompting Gunners legend Thierry Henry to declare, “Something is not right.”

“He’s your go-to guy, the skipper, and you’re desperate for a goal,” fellow pundit Alan Shearer added.

“So, if the manager is dragging him away, I think that tells you something is wrong.”

But Arteta is adamant that he is not trying to humiliate the struggling striker, who has gone five games without scoring.

“I can assure you that there is no rift with Auba,” he said.

“I have to respect these people’s opinions, but I can assure you that I have the relationship with him that I desire.”

“When I make decisions with 15, 20 minutes left on the clock or in the starting lineup, I only have one goal in mind: to get the most out of the team.”

“It’s always a worry when your main striker isn’t scoring, but Auba is giving it his all.”

“He understands how important it is for him to score goals for the team, and they aren’t coming at the moment.”

“But he’s doing his best on the rest of what we’re asking him to do.”

Arsenal must get back on track against Everton on Monday after losing their last two away games.

“This league has become so competitive,” he continued, “that the moment you lose a game or two, the pressure mounts.”

