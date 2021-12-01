Despite Moshiri’s billions, Everton is a non-entity, and if they weren’t in Liverpool’s shadow, they would be ridiculed.

So, it’s time for the quiz.

Apart from Chelsea, which Premier League club has spent at least £20 million on 18 different players since 2016?

Which English club has appointed two former Champions League winners and a former England manager at the same time?

Which club has signed a World Cup Golden Boot winner, England’s all-time leading scorer, and a regular up front for Brazil in the last five years?

1) Everton is the correct answer.

Everton is the second team.

Everton is ranked third in the Premier League.

However, I don’t know about you, but I find Everton to be completely irrelevant.

I mean, I cover Premier League football for a living and go months without writing about Everton, or even thinking about Everton.

By the way, 2016 was not a random year; it was the year that billionaire Farhad Moshiri purchased a controlling stake in Goodison Park and the year that Everton went off the rails.

Everton had a clear sense of identity under Bill Kenwright’s ownership and especially under David Moyes’ 11-year managerial reign — they were the ‘People’s Club,’ plucky outsiders who frequently threatened the top four.

Of course, there were rumblings among supporters that the club needed a financial boost and a greater sense of ambition.

Moshiri has certainly brought cash and ambition, having sunk half a billion pounds into the transfer market.

Carlo Ancelotti, Rafa Benitez, and, as a complete diversion, Sam Allardyce have all been hired in relation to those quiz questions.

He’s also brought in James Rodriguez, Wayne Rooney, and Richarlison, as well as a befuddling list of £20 million-plus players, including Yannick Bolasie, Cenk Tosun, Gylfi Sigurdsson (£45 million! ), Morgan Schneiderlin, Davy Klaassen (remember him? ), Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi (yes, really), Theo Walcott, and Jean-Philippe Gba

This strange scattergun approach appears to fly under the radar, owing to the shadow cast by Liverpool, their opponents for tomorrow night.

Everton, on the other hand, would be the target of national ridicule if they were just a little bit bigger.

And, like Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday, if they had been slightly smaller, they might well have vanished down the gurgler.

Instead, they plod along in mid-table, largely unnoticed, with little recognition that Everton is one of England’s grandest clubs, a member of the ‘Big Five’ in the immediate pre-Premier League era, now without a major trophy in 26 years, grossly overspending and underachieving.

Perhaps a real relegation battle — after 68 seasons in the top flight…

