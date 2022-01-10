Despite Novak Djokovic’s deportation drama, Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid and is a major doubt for the Australian Open.

In the wake of Novak Djokovic’s deportation drama, Nick Kyrgios tests positive for Covid, putting his Australian Open chances in jeopardy.

He is the latest player to be infected with the virus ahead of the season’s first Grand Slam.

The outspoken Australian took to social media to back up his claim.

“Hey everyone, I just want to be open and transparent with everyone,” Kyrgios said after withdrawing from a warm-up tournament in Sydney this week.

“I had to leave Sydney because I tested positive for Covid.”

“At the moment, I am in good health and have no symptoms.”

“I wish everyone the best of luck and encourage everyone to stay as safe as possible.”

“If everything goes as planned, I’ll see you all at the Australian Open.”

Kyrgios’ home major begins on Monday, meaning he could finish his seven-day isolation and compete in Melbourne.

He hasn’t competed in any tournaments leading up to the Australian Open, and his last competitive tennis match was in September.

The news comes amid a flurry of speculation about Novak Djokovic’s possible deportation from Australia.

More to come…