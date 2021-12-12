Despite omicron’s ‘challenges,’ China is optimistic for a successful Winter Olympics.

Despite omicron’s ‘challenges,’ China is hopeful for a smooth Winter Olympics.

China has dealt with the coronavirus before, according to the Foreign Ministry, as Beijing prepares for the February event.

Despite the growing challenges posed by the new omicron coronavirus variant, China is confident that the Winter Olympics in February will go “smoothly and successfully,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

China has largely managed to control its COVID-19 situation, relying on emergency lockdowns and a rapid vaccination rollout. Official figures put the country’s total cases since December 2019 at 98,672, with 4,636 deaths.

As Beijing prepares to host the 2022 Winter Olympics from February to March,

From January 4 to February 4th,

After the emergence of the omicron strain, which the World Health Organization has stated carries a very high risk of infection, the world is bracing for a new wave of the pandemic.

“At the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Omicron will pose challenges to COVID-19 prevention efforts.

However, China has dealt with the coronavirus before… [and]is confident that the event will go off without a hitch,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, told the Chinese daily Global Times.

The country’s existing COVID-19 response strategy, according to Xu Wenbo of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “should be sufficient for tackling the new omicron variant.”

“China will continue to conduct detailed epidemiological studies and gene testing,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, according to the Global Times.

“Our vaccines are still effective against the new mutated variant omicron, but China has made technological reserve preparations in vaccine development to better deal with this new variant.”

According to the National Health Commission, China has fully vaccinated more than 1.1 billion people against COVID-19, with over 2.49 billion doses administered to date.