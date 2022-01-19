Despite Partey’s early return from the Afcon, Arsenal press on with Arthur’s loan transfer after Arteta sends out four players.

Despite Partey’s early return from the Afcon, Arsenal continue to pursue Arthur’s loan transfer after Arteta sends out four players.

Despite Thomas Partey’s early return from the African Cup of Nations, Arsenal is pressing ahead with an attempted loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

After loaning out Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Pablo Mari, and Folarin Balogun this month, and canceling Sead Kolasinac’s contract, manager Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his depleted squad.

Arthur, a 25-year-old Brazilian international who was valued at £60 million when he was signed from Barcelona in exchange for Miralem Pjanic 18 months ago, is in advanced talks with Juve.

After struggling to make an impression in Italy, the player is keen on the move, and Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri is not opposed to it.

However, unlike Arsenal, Juventus prefers to sign a replacement before sending a player out on loan.

In a deal with no option or obligation to buy, that means delaying Arthur’s arrival.

And now that Partey is returning from the African Cup of Nations earlier than expected, there is less pressure on Arsenal to complete the deal.

Ghana’s shock loss to Comoros on Tuesday dropped them to the bottom of their group and eliminated them from a tournament they had been tipped to win.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

It means Partey could return for Sunday’s home game against Burnley without missing a single minute of Premier League action.

However, after playing three full games in the space of eight days for Ghana, he is almost certain to miss tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Arsenal is currently mired in a squad crisis, which forced the club to postpone last weekend’s north London derby against Tottenham.

Last weekend, Arteta was without the services of 14 players, but the return of five stars is expected to give the team a boost.

After completing his isolation, midfielder Martin Odegaard Covid is expected to return to the team.

Following their recoveries from minor injuries, Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares are expected to be available for selection.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!