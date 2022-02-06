Despite retirement rumors, Billy Joe Saunders’really wants’ a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr and is expected to fight again.

Despite retirement rumors, Billy Joe Saunders’really wants’ a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr and expects to fight again.

Since Saunders’ split decision victory in 2014, the British rivals have continued to feud.

However, his fighting career is in jeopardy following a brutal loss to Canelo Alvaeez, 31, in May, in which he suffered FOUR face fractures.

Over the course of 12 rounds, Eubank Jr, 32, put on arguably his best performance of his career, dominating Liam Williams, 29, with four knockdowns.

And Saunders, 32, has been in contact with Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom and Sky’s head of boxing Adam Smith about a rematch.

“Billy Joe Saunders is still on the phone to myself and Adam,” Shalom said.

As a result, there are big British fights for him out there.”

“Billy Joe is really looking forward to this fight because he knows Chris has improved since their last fight,” he said.

“This is a huge pay-per-view fight, and it’s going to be a big night.”

But Billy Joe has a lot of work ahead of him, as he was clearly defeated.

“I believe we’ll see him fight again this year, and that’ll be a fight for the next couple of years; I don’t believe it’ll be the next one.”

Only a rematch with Eubank Jr and a £5 million payday have enticed Saunders back into the ring.

Unlike his father, British boxing legend Chris Sr, who has called out middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin, the son of British boxing legend Chris Sr has a number of options on the table.

Eubank Jr, on the other hand, is still upset about his points loss to Saunders, which drives him to finally settle the score.

“I don’t think much of him, as I’m sure you know,” he said.

Is it, however, a fight I’d engage in?

“This fight has it all: a story, two top-tier fighters who don’t like each other.”

Who wouldn’t want to watch that brawl?

“I’m not sure, he doesn’t have anything to offer me other than the defeat that was bestowed upon me all those years ago.”

“But let’s do it if the offer is there, it’s the right time and place, and the business makes sense.”