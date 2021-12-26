Despite rumours, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims that ‘no clubs are interested’ in Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford to Ralf Rangnick, but United are hesitant to sell on the cheap in January.

Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, according to Ralf Rangnick, but will not be sold unless a suitable offer is made.

The interim United manager has met with Martial, whose agent has stated that he wishes to leave the club in the January transfer window.

“Yes, we spoke at length yesterday,” Rangnick said. “He explained to me that he’s been here for seven years and that he feels it’s time for a change.”

“It’s understandable in some ways.

However, it’s also important to consider the club’s situation – Covid, three competitions, and a desire to win.

“I told him that as long as no other club is showing interest, and there has been no offer from any other club, he will stay.”

Martial has had a poor run of form for United, scoring just three goals in 28 appearances since New Year’s Day, two of which came in February’s 9-0 win over Southampton.

Despite his agent’s best efforts, there appears to be a limited market for the 26-year-old, despite links to Newcastle, Juventus, Sevilla, and former club Monaco.

The main issue for interested parties is not only Martial’s salary – which is said to be £250,000 per week – but also United’s desire to make money.

In his six years at Old Trafford, Martial has activated bonus clauses, resulting in United paying Monaco more than £50 million for his services.

Meanwhile, Rangnick is putting off a decision on Pogba, who is out of contract at the end of the season and could be sold next month to keep him from leaving on a free transfer.

Pogba is still injured and is the only senior United player who will miss Monday’s match at St James’ Park.

“I spoke with Paul on the phone the day he returned from Dubai,” Rangnick explained.

“Right now, it’s for him to get fit, match fit in a couple of weeks, and my focus is on players who are available and can play in the games,” says the coach.

