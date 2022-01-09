Despite the Australian government’s failure to postpone the hearing, court documents reveal Novak Djokovic’s deportation schedule.

Despite the Australian government’s failure to postpone the hearing, court documents reveal Novak Djokovic’s deportation date.

Mr Djokovic is attempting to overturn the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to revoke his visa due to a lack of Covid-19 vaccination.

Novak Djokovic’s appeal against deportation was denied by a judge overseeing his case after the Australian government attempted to postpone it by two days.

After being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday, Mr Djokovic is attempting to overturn the Department of Home Affairs’ decision to cancel his visa due to the fact that he had not received a Covid-19 vaccination.

The world number one men’s tennis player was hoping to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, which begins next week, but has been detained in an immigration detention center instead of training.

Judge Anthony Kelly denied the federal government’s request to postpone his appeal hearing until Wednesday in an order published on Sunday.

His hearing will now take place on Monday morning, as planned.

Mr Djokovic, 34, has been a vocal opponent of vaccine mandates and has refused to reveal his vaccination status or the reason for seeking a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccine laws.

Mr Djokovic, 34, had been granted a medical exemption to compete in the tournament, a decision that enraged many Australian citizens who had been living under some of the strictest Covid rules in the world.

Due to contracting – and recovering from – the virus in December, legal papers published on Saturday suggested he had been granted an exemption.

While Djokovic was given an “exemption” to compete in the tennis tournament on those grounds, the Australian government claims that recent Covid infections do not qualify as a valid exception to the visitor vaccine mandate.

The tennis star has also expressed dissatisfaction with his treatment during the legal battle.

According to Djokovic’s lawyers, after a 25-hour flight, he was interrogated for six hours at the airport before being allowed to rest.

Officials awoke him half an hour later, pressuring him to make a decision on whether or not to cancel his visa.

The following is the timeline of his detention, according to newly released court documents:

Officials begin questioning Djokovic from 00:21 to 00:51 a.m.

4:11 a.m. – Djokovic is given 20 minutes to provide “any further explanation” before his visa is revoked.

Djokovic requests that the match be delayed until 8 a.m.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.