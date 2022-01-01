Despite the bombshell interview, Lukaku is set to start for the injury-hit side, so how could Chelsea line up against Liverpool?

Despite the bombshell interview, Lukaku is set to start for the injury-hit side, so how might Chelsea line up against Liverpool?

Despite his explosive interview, ROMELU LUKAKU could start for Chelsea against Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel was taken aback when the Belgian ace expressed his dissatisfaction with the German coach’s team selection and tactics.

Lukaku also admitted that if Inter Milan had offered him a new contract, he would not have returned to Chelsea in a club-record £97.5 million deal.

Lukaku, however, looks set to lead the line against Jurgen Klopp’s Covid-hit Reds after scoring in his last two games.

Following Reece James’ injury, Edouard Mendy will start in goal, with Marcos Alonso at left wing-back and Cesar Azpilicueta likely on the right.

Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, and Antonio Rudiger are all expected to return in place of Andreas Christensen.

N’Golo Kante is expected to start in midfield, and Jorginho could join him.

Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi, on the other hand, are expected to keep their places in the starting lineup alongside Lukaku.

Chelsea could also keep Christian Pulisic at right wing-back following his solid performance in the 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Mateo Kovacic could keep his place in midfield, while Timo Werner, who has returned from injury, is another attacking option.

In addition, after training this week, Tuchel will have another option in place of Lukaku in Kai Havertz.

Hakim Ziyech, Ross Barkley, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, on the other hand, are unlikely starters.

Chelsea is reportedly open to selling all three fringe midfielders this month, according to reports.

As the Blues look to catch Manchester City in the title race, this could open the door for one or two new players.

