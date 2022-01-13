Despite the fact that he is still facing deportation as a result of the Covid jab row, Novak Djokovic has been named the number one seed for the Australian Open.

The tennis player is facing a new round of questions after it was revealed that he broke Covid rules in three countries.

He is still facing deportation from Australia due to his lack of vaccinations and false travel declaration.

The tournament draw was supposed to take place at 3 p.m. local time, but it was abruptly postponed.

After a cabinet meeting, it was speculated that the 34-year-old Serbian would be deported.

However, Mr Morrison later stated that the investigation into Djokovic’s visit to Australia was still ongoing, and that the final decision would be made by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke.

According to the PM, the minister was sifting through a mountain of evidence from the player’s lawyers, who are fighting tooth and nail to keep him in the country for the grand slam.

Mr Morrison said, “These are personal ministerial powers that Minister Alex Hawke can exercise, and I don’t intend to make any further comment at this time.”

Unless the government moves to deport him, Djokovic will play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the tournament, according to tournament organizers.

Mr Hawke’s office said in a statement that they were reviewing additional information from Djokovic’s legal team.

“Mr Djokovic’s lawyers have recently provided lengthy additional submissions and supporting documentation said to be relevant to Mr Djokovic’s visa being cancelled,” they said.

“Of course, this will affect the timeline for making a decision.”

It comes as a report claims that Djokovic broke Spain’s emergency travel rules when he visited Marbella last month.

According to the Daily Mail, the 20-time Grand Slam winner may have failed to meet the country’s entry requirements.

Djokovic allegedly failed to seek permission before leaving Belgrade after Christmas, according to Spanish diplomatic sources.

An investigation was ordered by the government late last night.

Djokovic’s publicist has declined to comment, citing the “sensitivity and complexity” of the situation.

After testing positive for Covid-19, the Serb admitted to breaking isolation rules, calling it an “error of judgment.”

In an Instagram post, the Serbian tennis player admitted to meeting with a journalist two days after he tested positive in Belgrade, prior to his departure for Australia.

“I want to emphasize that I have worked very hard to ensure everyone’s safety and my compliance with testing obligations,” he wrote.

“On December 14, I went to a basketball game in Belgrade, where it was reported that a number of people tested positive for Covid-19.

