Despite the fixture chaos, fans are still in for a festive feast on Boxing Day, with Arsenal and Chelsea two of the 12 teams in action.

THIS YEAR’S Boxing Day is set to be a real football feast for Premier League fans.

Three games have been postponed due to coronavirus cases, but there will be plenty of thrills and spills as teams try to keep their title hopes alive or avoid relegation.

Because of Covid, Liverpool’s home match against Leeds, Wolves’ Molineux match against Watford, and Burnley’s match against Everton are all off.

Manchester City will have the opportunity to extend their lead at the top, but they must first defeat Brendan Rodgers’ tenacious Leicester.

Norwich, on the other hand, will be hoping to provide some home comforts for their supporters when they face top-four contender Arsenal at Carrow Road.

The Canaries could escape relegation with a win.

Bottom-of-the-table Norwich welcome a resurgent Arsenal to Carrow Road in a huge game for BOTH teams.

Aston Villa fired Dean Smith in November, but he was hired by Norwich City to replace Daniel Farke just a week later.

He’ll have to fight hard to keep Norwich in the Premier League this season, as the Canaries have only won two of their 17 games.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has helped Arsenal reclaim a top-four position after a shaky start.

The world will be watching to see if he recalls Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After arriving late from a planned trip, the striker was stripped of his captaincy and dropped.

Chelsea’s stuttering title challenge will be desperate to get back on track – but it won’t be easy on Boxing Day.

Thomas Tuchel leads his team to Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, who have drawn their last two games and have only five points from their last 12 games.

After leaving Rangers to replace Dean Smith, the former Liverpool player has made an impressive start at Villa Park.

Gerrard has led the Villans to four wins in six games, and his team is currently in tenth place.

Chelsea, who have been plagued by coronavirus cases, have drawn their last two games against Wolves and Everton, and will be desperate to get back on track.

Is there anyone who can stop Pep Guardiola’s City from winning the Premier League for the second year in a row?

They’ve won their last eight league games, scoring 11 goals in each of their last two matches against Leeds (7-0) and Newcastle (4-0).

On Sunday, they host Leicester City at the Etihad, with Brendan Rodgers struggling to find consistency…

