Despite the horror show at Newcastle, Rangnick will stick with Maguire and Varane, but the Man Utd squad must improve.

Despite their poor performance against Newcastle, RALF RANGNICK will stick by his struggling centre backs Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

However, the interim Manchester United manager has urged his star-studded squad to stand up and be counted, admitting that they have not made as much progress as he would like.

The Red Devils put on a poor performance at St James’ Park, drawing 1-1 after Edinson Cavani equalized Allan Saint-Maximin’s spectacular opener.

Varane returned from a hamstring injury sustained on October 30 – but was tormented by a struggling Toon attacking unit alongside Maguire.

In the build-up to Saint-Maximin’s goal, the French World Cup winner was at fault, while Maguire looked nervous.

However, with fellow defender Victor Lindelof doubtful after testing positive for Covid, Rangnick is willing to give the duo another chance against Burnley tonight.

“In three months, Raphael hasn’t played that much,” Rangnick said.

Yes, he made a blunder prior to the first goal, but I believe he was otherwise fine.

“Neither he nor Harry were particularly impressive.

They managed to pull it off.

“Our issue was that we allowed too many transitional moments – this is a problem that affects the entire team, not just the centre backs.”

It all begins at the beginning.

“You can talk about the role of the No10s in that kind of formation, but I don’t think it’s appropriate to discuss individual player performances.”

“As a group, we have to improve.”

Rangnick took over after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired on November 29 and has overseen three games since then, including two unconvincing 1-0 wins over Crystal Palace and Norwich before a Covid outbreak at the Carrington training ground.

United is currently seven points adrift of the top four, with two games remaining.

“Of course not,” Rangnick replied when asked if the team had made the desired progress.

Every ambitious coach aspires to advance at a faster and larger pace.

“However, in order to do so, you must be able to train.”

We had to close Carrington for four days because we were training eight or nine outfield payers.

We were unable to accomplish much.

“We were back to full strength in the last three days, and the team looked good.”

“As a result, the way we played against Newcastle in terms of game speed, tempo, and physicality was a bit of a negative surprise.”

At St James' Park, Cavani was the bright spark

