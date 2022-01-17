Despite the humiliation he suffered in the Ashes, the next England cricket coach, Chris Silverwood, is desperate to stay.

Despite the humiliation he suffered in the Ashes, Chris Silverwood, the next England cricket coach, is desperate to stay.

Silverwood is well aware that he is likely to be fired, but he insists that he would like to stay and help rebuild England.

Chris Silverwood has stated that he is desperate to stay on as England coach following the team’s humiliation in the Ashes, but has received no assurances that he will be retained for the Test tour of the Caribbean in March.

Because of the nature of England’s humiliating 4-0 series defeat in Australia, Silverwood is increasingly likely to be fired once the findings of a review led by director of cricket Ashley Giles and overseen by former England captain Sir Andrew Strauss are released early next month.

While Joe Root appears to have a chance to continue as Test captain, Silverwood, Giles, and the England and Wales Cricket Board’s managing director, Tom Harrison, are all in danger of losing their jobs in the coming weeks.

Silverwood, who failed miserably after making this tour his top priority when he took over as coach in the autumn of 2019, is likely to be the first to depart, and his admission that he has yet to be told whether he will be in charge for the three-Test series in the West Indies in March is a worrying sign for him.

He said, “Nothing so far, no.”

“I accept that the job I’m doing is fraught with criticism and uncertainty.”

I’m going to start planning for the West Indies until I’m told otherwise.

I want to continue, but there are some decisions to be made above me.

“There will be a lot of scrutiny on my job.”

When we get home, there will be a review, and I will be a part of it.

Given some changes I believe we need within the county structures, I would love to assist in making those changes and putting some of this right.

That’s something I believe I’ll be able to accomplish.

I believe I am an excellent coach and would welcome the opportunity, but it is currently out of my control.

“I intend to continue.”

Yes, I am England’s head coach, but I am also a supporter of the national team.

I adore England and am passionate about it.

