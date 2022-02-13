Despite the humiliation of being accused of cat abuse, Kurt Zouma will start for West Ham today against Leicester City.

Despite the cat abuse scandal, Kurt Zouma will start for West Ham against Leicester City today.

The club has confirmed that the 27-year-old centre back will start today’s match against Leicester.

After being booed by both sides during Tuesday’s match against Watford, there was speculation about whether Zouma would play.

Hornets fans screamed “RSPCA” and called the France international a “w***er” while he was in possession of the ball.

In the aftermath of the animal cruelty scandal, manager David Moyes defended the player during his pre-match press conference yesterday.

He described Zouma as a “really good lad” who is causing “absolute hell” for the Premier League club.

After The Sun published the shocking footage of Zouma punching and kicking his pet, the gaffer said the defender is “hoping he is forgiven.”

“We accept his actions were diabolical,” Moyes added, “but we have chosen to play him and stand by it.”

“It’s a terrible thing that happened.

We are all completely in agreement.

That is something that no one in this club disagrees with.

“However, with sponsorship gone, that’s something the club, not me, will deal with.”

“It’s going to be absolute hell for us.”

It’s going to be a rough ride for him.

“We are extremely dissatisfied.

We’ve never seen Kurt act like this before.

He’s a fantastic young man.

It took me by surprise.

“He’s getting help, and we’re doing everything we can to help him.”

The shocking footage showed Zouma volleying his poor Bengal cat like a football across his kitchen.

He also slapped it across the face with a pair of designer shoes that he chased across his dining room.

For the attack, Zouma was fined £250,000, or two weeks’ wages, and issued a grovelling apology, insisting that his cats were “perfectly fine and healthy.”

If the RSPCA deems his kicking and slapping of the helpless pet to be illegal, he could face criminal charges.

The footballer, ironically, is a spokesperson for a charity that helps abused big cats.

The RSPCA has taken custody of both of his cats, and sponsors Adidas and Vitality UK have dropped Zouma.

“Two cats are in our care, have been seen by a vet, and are being well looked after,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.

“They will remain in our care while the investigation is ongoing and will not be available for rehoming, despite the fact that we have many lovely cats looking for new homes: www.rspca.org.ukfindapet.”

“We recognize the high level of interest in this incident and can assure you that our well-trained officers…

