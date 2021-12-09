Despite the win, Ange Postecoglou faces a crisis with injuries to Kyogo and Ajeti.

Despite the win, Celtic 3 Betis 2 is causing Ange Postecoglou problems due to injuries to Kyogo and Ajeti.

Celtic won a big game, but they may now be without a recognized striker for a few big games in the coming weeks.

Celtic lost strikers Kyogo Furuhashi and Albian Ajeti to hamstring injuries in their 3-2 Europa League victory over Real Betis.

Ange Postecoglou could be left with no fit strikers ahead of a hectic schedule that includes the Premier Sports Cup final against Hibernian a week from Sunday.

Celtic had already been relegated to the Europa Conference League after falling behind second-placed Betis, but a much-changed side won a morale-boosting victory at Parkhead.

Celtic took the lead after three minutes when Stephen Welsh scored, and substitutes Ewan Henderson and David Turnbull doubled their lead in a tense final quarter.

With Celtic playing nine games in a row in December, Postecoglou took advantage of the opportunity to rest players and give others game time by changing his entire lineup.

Following Saturday’s win at the Nou Camp, Manuel Pellegrini made nine changes.

Former Sheffield Wednesday duo Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw made their debuts, while Liam Scales, a former Shamrock Rovers defender, made his first start.

When Ajeti pulled up after charging down the Betis goalkeeper’s clearance in the 28th minute, Postecoglou decided to bring Furuhashi on.

Celtic’s decision backfired when the Japan forward injured his hamstring after sliding in for a challenge.

Postecoglou could be without a recognised striker against Motherwell on Sunday as Giorgos Giakoumakis recovers from minor knee surgery, while key wingers Jota and James Forrest are also out due to injury.

Welsh headed in Liel Abada’s inswinging corner just inside the far post to give Celtic the perfect start.

For the rest of the first half, Betis was the most aggressive.

After some sloppy marking, Urhoghide came back to make a crucial intervention before Scott Bain palmed a couple of shots away.

Betis then made several long-range threats.

They came closest when Paul Akouokou hit the crossbar in first-half stoppage time.

Celtic were on the front foot more frequently after the break, though Bain made a good save from Cristian Tello.

Urhoghide, the right-back, and Nir Bitton combined for some dangerous low crosses.

