Despite three senior caps, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi is considering switching his international allegiance from England.

CALLUM HUDSON-ODOI has remained tight-lipped about whether he will switch allegiances from England to Ghana.

The Chelsea winger, 19, has made three appearances for the Three Lions senior side, the most recent of which was in 2019.

In August, he was called up for the Under-21s, but he turned down the chance to join Lee Carsley’s squad.

And England manager Gareth Southgate revealed that the Blues star had turned down the opportunity to play for his country in November.

As a result, Blues coach Thomas Tuchel stated that the forward must face the ‘consequences’ of turning down the chance to represent England.

After being dropped from the senior squad last year, Hudson-Odoi was said to be “disillusioned” with the FA.

Due to his dual nationality and the fact that his three caps all came before he turned 21, the youngster is still eligible to represent Ghana.

He is not allowed to add to his three caps under Fifa rules, and he must wait three years since his last appearance for England to apply for a switch.

Hudson-Odoi was asked by the Evening Standard whether he would play for England at the World Cup in Qatar and reject Ghana.

“I don’t know,” he replied.

At the end of the day, we’ll just wait.

“At the same time, I just have to concentrate on the club until we get to that point.”

Hudson-Odoi has emerged as a key player under Tuchel after being denied a loan move to Borussia Dortmund last summer.

In 27 games across all competitions for Chelsea this season, he has three goals and six assists.

And he recently assisted the West London club in winning the Club World Cup by helping them defeat Brazilian side Palmeiras 2-1.

Hudson-Odoi thanked Tuchel for preventing him from leaving Stamford Bridge after the trophy win.

“Big trophies like this are games you want to be a part of with a club like this,” he said.

“With a club like this, you want to win as many games and trophies as possible.”

“We always want to win games, and we want to win as many as we can.”

We keep pushing when we get the chance.

“If I went out in the summer, I wouldn’t be able to play like this, enjoy the games, and win trophies,” he says.

“So I’m overjoyed that I was able to stay and, of course, play.”

