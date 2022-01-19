Despite Tyson Fury’s close proximity to a title shot, Joseph Parker insists he will never fight his friend.

Despite the New Zealander’s proximity to a title shot, Joseph Parker insists he will never fight his friend Tyson Fury.

Despite his bid to become a two-time heavyweight champion, JOSEPH PARKER insists he’ll never fight training partner Tyson Fury.

In recent months, the former WBO champion has been one of Fury’s main training partners in Morecambe.

But if it meant facing his good friend, the New Zealander would put his own ambitions of becoming a two-time heavyweight champion on hold.

“We have a great relationship,” he said on talkSPORT.

“He treats me as if I were a younger brother, and his entire family looks out for me.”

“I’m now based in Morecambe.”

I’m staying at his house and going to his gym.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever fight him.”

I’ll let him do his thing while I deal with the rest of the situation.”

If the opportunity to fight Fury for the WBC title arose, Parker, 30, would prefer to compete for one of the other belts.

“I’ll try to take a different path and do my best to win the other belts if I can,” he said.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Following his unanimous decision win over Derek Chisora last month, Parker is already back in full training.

And the New Zealander is assisting Fury in his preparations for his second defense of the WBC title.

“I’m back into training, back into Tyson’s training camp,” he said.

“We’ve got David Nyika back on board, and Sonny Bill Williams is training for his fight.”

It feels great to be back in the gym.”

Fury, 33, plans to defend his title on March 26 but has yet to agree on a fight with mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte.

And, according to co-promoter Bob Arum, The Gypsy King may face unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

“It’s total chaos,” the 90-year-old told talkSPORT during an appearance.

“What’s going on is just promises from the Middle East about doing a unified fight with Usyk and Fury, and is Dillian Whyte going to step aside.”

“And people who have no contractual obligations, such as Frank Warren’s Queensberry and our Top Rank, are getting involved.”

“It’s a typical terrible situation, but hopefully it’ll get sorted out, and it’ll probably get sorted out on Friday with a purse bid.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!