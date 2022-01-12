Despite VAR proving an overturned Tottenham penalty against Chelsea was OUTSIDE the box, Harry Kane has a spat with referee Andre Marriner.

Despite VAR proving the overturned Spurs penalty against Chelsea was OUTSIDE the box, Harry Kane has a spat with referee Andre Marriner.

Despite the fact that replays clearly show Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was fouled OUTSIDE the box by Antonio Rudiger, the decision stands.

The incident occurred with Chelsea leading 3-0 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match tonight.

As Hojbjerg attempted a burst into the box with the ball at his feet, Rudiger charged in from behind.

The Chelsea player, on the other hand, did not appear to make any genuine contact as the two collided outside the box.

Hojbjerg, however, gained momentum and took another step before collapsing inside the penalty area.

